Are you drinking enough water? Probably not. But if you want to know for sure, Apple’s online and retail stores have started selling two new smart water bottles from HidrateSpark. They automatically track your water intake and sync it to the Apple Health app.

They do it for a price, that is. The two new smart water bottles are $80 and $60. And if drinking enough water on a regular basis adds years to your life, that might actually be worth it.

HidrateSpark Pro Steel

The HidrateSpark Pro Steel Smart Water Bottle is a vacuum-insulated, 32-ounce water bottle. It features both chug and straw lids and an LED puck at the base that lights up in customizable colors and patterns to remind you to drink water throughout the day.

The puck senses your water consumption and transmits data via Bluetooth to your phone and the Apple Health app.

The vacuum-insulated bottle can keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours. The bottle and lid are BPA free and dishwasher-safe. You should clean the rechargeable LED puck with a damp cloth, HidrateSpark said.

You can get the Pro Steel bottle in silver or black colors.

Price: $79.95

Where to buy: Apple

HidrateSpark Pro

If you prefer a lighter — and cheaper — option, the 24-ounce HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle has a bit less capacity and goes for $60. It’s made of shatter- and odor-resistant Tritan plastic rather than steel.

It includes the same LED sensor puck that he more expensive model has. And it comes with chug and straw lids and is BPA-free.

The HidrateSpark Pro is available in green or black colors.

Price: $59.95

Where to buy: Apple