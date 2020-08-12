Paying for your Apple Online Store purchases is easier than ever if you’re an Apple Card user. Starting Tuesday, Apple added the ability the pay for items with a dedicated one-click Apple Card option.

To pay with Apple Card, simply select the Apple Card option when you’re ask to complete your purchase.

Prior to this, it was already possible to pay for items on the Apple Online Store using Apple Card. However, this involved selecting Apple Card as an option when paying with Apple Pay.

The new Apple Card dedicated option doesn’t therefore fundamentally change the way that the process works. But it does greatly simplify it — and serves as a nice advertisement for Apple Card in the process.

The payment option is currently only available in the United States. That’s because that is the only market that Apple Card is presently available in. Apple has not announced plans to roll it out internationally.

Apple loves making payments easier

Apple has always pursued ways of making the online purchase process easier. Back in 1999, Amazon introduced its revolutionary one-click payment feature. Steve Jobs reportedly loved it, and licensed it for Apple for $1 million by phoning up Amazon directly. “Licensing Amazon.com’s 1-Click patent and trademark will allow us to offer our customers an even easier and faster online buying experience,” Steve Jobs said in a 2000 Apple press release.

The Apple Card was officially launched in August 2019. This was after it was first shown off at an Apple special event in March that year.

Are you an Apple Card user? What do you think of the service? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.