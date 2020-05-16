The Aukey CB-C78 USB-C hub connects your Mac to two HDMI monitors, four USB-A accessories, Ethernet and much more… all at once. With no less than a dozen ports, you can be confident that you’ll be able to connect to anything and everything you need.

I extensively tested the Aukey CB-C78 12-in-1 Hub to be sure it lived up to the promises.

Aukey CB-C78 12-in-1 USB-C Hub review

Despite offering 12 ports, this hub takes up minimal space on my desk. And that makes it reasonably portable. The main unit is 5.0 inches by 2.5 in. by 0.6 in. But the built-in 7.75 inch USB-C cable takes up extra room.

But that cable is very useful. It allows this multi-port adapter to be put behind your MacBook, out of the way. Plus, it’s long enough for the Aukey CB-C78 to be used with an iPad Pro when it’s in a keyboard case.

The exterior is aluminum. That makes the product more durable, but also helps it shed heat. And that’s important because this accessory warms up, especially when multiple ports are being used. Not hot, but definitely warm.

Aukey CB-C78 12-in-1 USB-C Hub offers a dozen ports

The stand-out feature of this hub is the pair of HDMI ports that can handle 4K at 30Hz. Note that’s definitely not 60Hz. But if you’re using a MacBook you have three displays.

There’s also a VGA port for hooking up old monitors. One of these can be connected at the same time, but won’t exactly count as another external monitor as it always displays the same as the first HDMI port. The VGA port maxes out at 1080p at 60Hz.

I tested these video ports individually and in combination. They perform as expected. Even an iPad Pro can have three external screens, though limits in iPadOS mean these have to display the same content.

Anyone with a lot accessories will be happy to learn the Aukey CB-C78 has a quartet of USB-A ports. Two are USB 3.0 able to transfer data at up to 5Gbps. The others use the slower USB 2.0 standard. With four to work with, your Mac can connect to an external drive, a printer, a scanner and perhaps a wired mouse all at once.

While Wi-Fi has become nearly ubiquitous, knowing you can fall back on good old wired network can be comforting. It’s more secure and reliable. The CB-C78’s Ethernet port supports speeds up to 1Gbps.

Anyone who has a camera that saves images or video to memory cards can pop these into the SD/microSD reader built into Aukey’s multi-port adapter. There are separate slots for the two sizes of card, but only one will be read at a time. Which is disappointing. Plug two in and this reader will find only the first. Still, data transfers at up to 480Mbps are supported.

To round off the dozen, there are two USB-C ports. One is only for keeping your Mac charged. It can funnel up to 100W. The other USB-C port can be used with a range of accessories, but it maxes out at 5Gbps. That’s fine for connecting to an external hard drive but my tests confirmed it’s not fast enough for a external display.

I also tested the ports in various combinations, without problems. For example, I used an HDMI monitor and a USB-A mouse to move files from a microSD card to a USB-C drive while recharging my computer, all without a hitch.

Aukey CB-C78 12-in-1 USB-C Hub final thoughts

There’s an ongoing competition to see who can build the most ports into a mobile hub. And the Aukey CB-C78 offers the most I’ve seen in an easily-portable format.

With it, there’s no need to hassle with a bunch of different adapters for video, networking, etc. With a dozen ports to work with, this one hub probably has everything you need.

It’s an ideal companion for any Mac user with plenty of accessories to connect, even if you need to travel. This multi-port adapter is also usable with any iPad Pro with a USB-C port, with the limitation already discussed.

Pricing

In the U.S., the Aukey CB-C78 12-in-1 USB-C Hub sells for $75.99. Compared to typical prices for this class of product, that’s a very reasonable price.

Comparable products

Several other companies are also taking part in the rivalry to see who can make a hub with the most ports.

The Sanho HyperDrive Power 9-in-1 USB-C Hub ($99.99) has a surprisingly svelte design considering how many ports it has to offer.

While the Inateck 8-in-1 USB-C Hub ($59.99) has a more modest array of ports, it’s the most portable option here. And it costs the least.

The Brando 11-In-1 Hub Type-C Docking Stand ($89) is less portable than Aukey’s hub, but includes almost as many ports. Plus, it functions as a stand for your MacBook.

