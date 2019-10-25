This might be the coolest AirPods case money can buy [Review]

AirPods won’t win any awards for their durability. Their shiny plastic case picks up scratches faster than a hip hop DJ’s latest vinyl. So you should protect them with a decent case.

And they don’t get much cooler than the latest offering from Elago. It’s like carrying a tiny little Macintosh with you wherever you go. And it costs just $17!

Here’s our full review.

You’ve probably heard of Elago before; it is famous for making cute Apple Watch stands that look like classic Macs and iPods. They’re ideal for any Apple fan, and they’re super-affordable.

The new W3 AirPods case follows the same path. It looks just like an original Macintosh from 1984, and in our opinion, it’s a must-have.

Carry your AirPods inside a tiny Mac

The W3 is made entirely from high-grade silicone. It’s flexible and impact-resistant, and thick enough to ensure that your AirPods won’t suffer when you drop them onto a hard surface.

It’s not so thick that it will interefere with charging, though. The W3 is fully-compatible with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case, and even lets the AirPods’ charging indicator shine through.

The W3 isn’t sticky like cheaper silicone accessories, so it won’t pick up every bit of lint it comes into contact with. But you will find yourself dusting it off every now and then.

The good thing about silicone is that it’s completely waterproof. So you can run the W3 under the faucet whenever it gets too dirty, and it ends up looking as good as new.

Just remember to remove your AirPods first.

The W3 looks terrific

Of course, the biggest reason to buy the W3 is its design. It looks terrific. And like other Elago accessories, the attention to detail is outstanding, from its tiny floppy drive to the “hello” on its screen.

A recess on its back ensures you can open the W3 with ease — without having to remove its top section every time. It also has a cutout in its base for access to your AirPods’ Lightning connector.

The W3 slides easily onto your AirPods case and is just as simple to remove. In fact, my only complaint about the case is that the top sometimes comes off a little too easily.

It’s not so loose that it will fall off by its own accord. But if you’re not too careful, it is susceptible to coming off when you pull your AirPods out of a tight pocket, which you’ll need to bear in mind.

W3 is a no-brainer at just $17

Despite this little niggle, the W3 is a great AirPods case. And it might just be the coolest case money can buy — especially for long-time Apple fans who fondly remember the original Macintosh.

At just $17, it’s a no-brainer. Order yours today from the Cult of Mac Store.

Elago provided Cult of Mac with a review unit for this article. Read our reviews policy for more information, and check out more of our in-depth reviews.