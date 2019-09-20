Tim Cook opens the doors for Fifth Avenue Apple Store reopening

Tim Cook opened the doors at the reopening of Apple’s iconic Fifth Avenue Apple Store in New York, just as the iPhone 11 went on sale.

Cook counted down to the 8am EST opening with fans, then pushed open the large glass doors to let customers inside the refurbished Apple Store. He even threw out high fives as people filed into the store to buy their new handsets and Apple Watches Series 5s.

Tim Cook arrives at @Apple 5th Ave reopening as iPhone 11s go on sale. Greeted by about 300 customers. After a few selfies, some handshakes he made his way inside. 24-hour store reopens at 8 after being closed for nearly 3 years for renovations. More on @SquawkCNBC pic.twitter.com/aV2Z0WgJLS — Rahel Solomon (@RahelCNBC) September 20, 2019

According to CNBC reporter Rahel Solomon, Cook was greeted by around 300 customers waiting to enter the store. He took photos with several fans, shook hands with others, and then made his way inside the store.

He was accompanied by Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s VP of Retail, who took over the role after Angela Ahrendts left Apple earlier this year.

Reopening the Fifth Avenue store

The reopening of the Fifth Avenue Apple Store is a major event for Apple. Originally opening its doors in 2006, the New York City retail outlet is one of the most iconic Apple stores in the world. However, it closed its doors in 2017 so that Apple could overhaul the site.

The new store is almost double the size of its original version. It features higher ceilings, more natural light, and a stunning stainless steel spiral staircase boasting 43 cantilevered stair treads. When it was shown off recently, it also had an impressive rainbow glass coating. However, it seems that this was only temporary.

The Fifth Avenue Apple Store is the only Apple Store to be open 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. With the exception of the last three years, that is!