Elvis is in the building for hilarious Apple FaceTime ad

Apple gives us the gift we really want: more Elvis. Specifically, a collection of Elvis impersonators scattered around the world using Group FaceTime to share their love of the King of Rock and Roll.

This iPhone ad highlights the best new feature in iOS 12.1, the ability to make FaceTime video calls to multiple people simultaneously.

Watch it now:

The ad is called “Group FaceTime on iPhone — A Little Company,” but it’s set to the soulful Elvis song “There’s Always Me” from 1967.

It includes a wide variety of Elvis impersonators in a range of locations, such as one in the heart of giant Asian metropolis, and another in a cattle ranch in the UK. Perhaps the funniest is the Elvis wannabe dreaming of Blue Hawaii in the middle of a blizzard. Or there’s the poor guy singing away in a cargo ship far out at sea.

They would all be lost in a big world, but they have the King to bring them together… with help from Group FaceTime.

Anyone who has iOS 12.1 can use this video conferencing software to share a call with up to 32 people. We have a handy guide to Group FaceTime to get you started.