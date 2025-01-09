Your Mac is mistakenly flagging Docker as malware

Getting a “Malware Blocked” warning on booting your Mac or when starting Docker? You are not alone. Hundreds of Mac users worldwide report seeing a similar message on their machine over the last few days.

The error is due to an issue with Docker, a popular platform designed to build and run apps using containers.

No, Docker is not malware

Although macOS does not feature built-in antivirus protection, Apple’s security measures ensure that the operating system automatically blocks malware to prevent it from harming your Mac.

While Docker is far from being malware, some backend problems are causing it to trigger macOS’s antimalware system. The exact error that appears reads as follows:

Malware Blocked. “com.docker.socket” was not opened because it contains malware. This action did not harm your Mac.

It will show up when you start Docker or, if you have the app set to open when your Mac boots up, after you log into your computer.

A fix should arrive soon

Hundreds of Mac users have filled Docker forums, the Docker subreddit and GitHub communities with their complaints. Users trying to install Docker for the first time are also running into a similar problem. As a workaround, you can try installing the app on your Mac in safe mode.

The Docker team acknowledged the problem Wednesday, confirming that they identified the root cause and are working on a fix. The company assures users not to worry about the false malware warnings. Docker is not harming your Mac.

Until Docker rolls out a fix, users can uninstall and reinstall the app to try to resolve the problem. Another workaround is to run the commands mentioned in this GitHub comment. Docker also recommends updating to the newest build of macOS Sequoia.

If you use Docker and have not yet encountered the problem, the team recommends not restarting Docker on your Mac.