Customizing iPhone and iPad Home Screen just got much easier

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 remove many of the previous restrictions on Home screen customization. User now have far more control in placing app icons. And they can even change the color of icons.

iPhone and iPad Home screen: Sweet customization freedom

For many years, the grid was the only option for the iPhone and iPad Home screen. Users had little control. Application icons sat in rows running down from the top of the display, at pre-defined distances from each other.

That changes with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. Now, users can leave open spaces where they want on the Home screen. During the announcement Monday during the WWDC keynote, Craig Federighi, SVP President of Software Engineering, demonstrated the new feature by positioning the icons around a dog’s face in the wallpaper image.

To be clear, though, icons are still on a grid. It’s not possible to lump a bunch of them into messy pile. The new customization option just lets users leave open spaces on the Home screen.

More colors, too

And that’s not the end of the Home screen personalization options. iOS and iPadOS let users tint all the app icons so they either match the wallpaper or contrast the color. Or pick a hue you like.

As Federighi said on Monday, “I can bring up a new customization sheet and now I can tint them all with color. iOS suggested tint color that complements my wallpaper or I can select any other color I want.”

Speaking of tinting, Dark Mode now tints icons on the Home screen so they match the darker look.

Coming in autumn

The new Home screen customization capabilities will reach iPhone and iPad when iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 launch this autumn — probably in September.

Anyone feeling impatient can sign up for the Apple Beta Software program. It’s free, but also guarantees buggy software.