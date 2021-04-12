Apple TV+ will get at least 10-12 original movies per year

Apple TV+ is looking to ramp up its investment in original movies, and has hired a former WarnerMedia executive to help it, claims The Information.

The report cites “two people familiar with the situation” as saying that Apple wants to “beef up its original film production” to better compete in the streaming stakes.

New arrival Jessie Henderson was previously executive VP of feature films for HBO Max. At Apple, she will report to Matt Dentler, an Apple employee since 2012, who focused on bringing original movies to Apple.

The Information writes that:

“While Apple has dabbled in films for its streaming service, such as the documentary The Beastie Boys Story, it hasn’t made a big push into feature films. Over the past several months, it has told studio executives it is looking to do more than 10-12 movies a year for the service, and would like to hire someone to help oversee the push.”

I wrote last year about Apple’s apparent pivot to original movies. This landscape changed dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic, with the likes of Disney opting to debut theatrical movies on Disney+. At the end of 2020, Warner Bros. announced that its entire 2021 slate of movies — including The Matrix 4, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune remake, Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, and more — would arrive on HBO Max at the same time as theaters. (The theater part is important, not least because a movie needs to screen theatrically to be eligible for an Oscar.)

Apple’s original movie slate

Apple, for its part, has increasingly embraced movies. Big upcoming original titles including Will Smith in Emancipation, Jake Gyllenhaal in an adaptation of graphic novel Snow Blind, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

From the sound of things, Apple’s focus on original movies is only going to increase. Along with original TV shows, movies provide exclusive content that can help make streaming services stand out. In Apple’s case, it’s got a harder job than most — since it doesn’t have a back catalog to draw from, and must instead create movies from scratch.

Which Apple TV+ movies have you enjoyed so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Source: The Information