Apple Watch is now eligible for 0% Apple Card financing

The same day that Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, the company expanded its 0% Apple Card financing service to cover its line of smartwatches.

Apple launched its 0% Apple Card financing option for iPhone back in December. This June, it expanded it to cover Mac, iPad, AirPods Pro, AirPods, and Apple Pencil — although Apple Watch was strangely MIA.

The option means that Apple Card holders can now spread payments for their Apple Watch over 24 months. To advertise the new availability, Apple introduced a banner on its Apple Online Store. Clicking this link will provide information and the financing option, plus other advantages for Apple Card.

If you are an Apple Card holder, you can select the installment payment system at checkout. Simply select the Apple Card Monthly Installments option when you’re at the payment stage of your purchase. If you are not an Apple Card holder, clicking this option takes you through to an Apple Card application page. Once this is done, you complete the purchase as normal. However, the payment will be split over the agreed upon payment plan duration.

Via: Apple Insider