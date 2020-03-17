GitHub for iOS lets you check your code from anywhere

The code sharing and publishing service GitHub released iOS and Android apps today. These enable users to check code, talk to team members and even merge code right from their phone or tablet.

“There’s a lot you can do on GitHub that doesn’t require a complex development environment, like sharing feedback on a design discussion and reviewing a few lines of code, said Shanku Niyogi, senior vice president of product at GitHub. “Now we are making these tasks easy for you to perform, no matter where you work, with a beautifully native experience.”

Join the hubbub with GitHub for iOS

The GitHub for mobile app lets users give feedback and respond to problems, wherever they are. And it offers access to the users’ inbox, where tasks can be easily marked done or saved for later.

This phone version of GitHub is intended to facilitate reviewing bug fixes or merging code. Nowhere does the company suggest it’s a stand-alone development tool.

Get more information about GitHub for mobile on this company’s website.

Source: GitHub