Zagg released its first keyboard case for the 2019 iPad. This 10.2-inch tablet is Apple’s budget model, and the just-launched Zagg Messenger Folio is also a low-cost option.

Zagg Messenger Folio is keyboard and case in one

This clip-on accessory wraps around the front and back of the latest iPad to cushion the tablet, and the case is covered in a fabric material that protects from dings and scratches.

Open the Zagg Messenger Folio to reveal a laptop-style keyboard. On the back is a collapsible two-angle stand.

The keyboard can be folded behind the screen, and there’s a loop to hold an Apple Pencil.

The Messenger Folio for the 10.2-inch iPad is available now on the Zagg website. It costs $59.99 at launch.

Other Zagg options for the 2019 iPad

This was just one of the folio cases for the 2019 iPad that Zagg announced at CES last month. It’s the first to be released though.

Still in development is the Zagg Slim Book Go for Apple’s latest tablet. This will come in two parts. One is a case for the iPad with a built-in kickstand and a holder for the Apple Pencil. The other section is removable and contains a keyboard.

And a version of the Zagg Rugged Messenger for the 10.2-inch iPad ($99.99) is also coming. It is quite similar but focuses more on protection than the Slim Book Go.

These cases will cost $99.99 each, but there’s no definite release date yet for either. They cost more than the Zagg Messenger Folio because they have more premium features, like backlights for the keyboard.

This company makes cases for every type of iPad, with keyboard and without.