J. Lo’s Super Bowl halftime show is coming to Apple Music as ‘visual album’

Music fans won’t even need to tune into Super Bowl LIV to catch a glimpse of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s joint halftime show.

The NFL revealed today that all musical performances at this year’s big game will be released as a visual album on Apple Music. Along with the J. Lo/Shakira set, you’ll also be able to stream the National Anthem with Demi Lovato and America the Beautiful with Yolanda Adams.



Apple hasn’t been involved with the Super Bowl since it ran it’s HAL commercial during the 1999 game. The iPhone-maker launched its iconic “1984” ad during the Super Bowl of the same year. Its follow-up “Lemmings” ad in 1985 turned out to be one of the least popular in the company’s history.

The Super Bowl comes to Apple Music

Video of this year’s Super Bowl performances will be posted “shortly after” they happen on live TV. Spotify and Youtube will also carry the visual album. You’ll have the option to purchase the Super Bowl LIV Live album too on Apple Music. Pre-saves and pre-orders are available now.

“With the abundance of technology in today’s world, it was extremely important to us that we are able to share the ground-breaking Super Bowl performances with our fans across the globe after they occur,” said NFL media boss Brian Rolapp. “This visual and audio album is the first of its kind and will allow fans to experience the greatness of the artists’ performance on Super Bowl Sunday at their fingertips and across multiple platforms anytime they choose so.”

J. Lo and Shakira will both be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show for their first time. The game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is set to kickoff at 5:30PM PT.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lM_ozHbQdo