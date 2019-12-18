Mario Kart’s final tour of 2019 brings holiday cups, courses and more

Mario Kart Tour is closing out 2019 in style with new characters, cups, and courses for the holidays.

There are a variety of locations to enjoy, from historic cities to iconic rainbow roads, plus the wonderful Jingle Bells sleigh. It should keep racers going over the holiday break while we wait for online multiplayer.

Mario Kart Tour updates have been coming thick and fast over the last few months, with brand-new tours taking us to London and Tokyo, and to celebrate big occasions like Halloween.

We were expecting big things for the holidays, then, and today Mario Kart Tour delivered.

Mario Kart’s Holiday Tour closes out with new content

There are a whopping 18 new cups you can claim, featuring a variety of different courses. You will also find new drivers, including Party Time Pauline, Birdo, and my personal favorite, Reindeer Yoshi.

There are also new karts — Red Streamliner, Turbo Birdo, Bruiser, Platinum Taxi, and the Jingle Bells sleigh — and new gliders to go with them. Gold Pass subscribers will also be gifted new rewards.

Sadly, this update does not bring online multiplayer (though that’s no surprise). But data-miners have discovered new strings that confirm the first beta kicks off on December 25.

You’ll be able to enjoy the multiplayer beta on Android and iOS, but not everyone will get access. Only those who are subscribed to the Gold Pass will be able to try it out before its official debut.

Take part in the Holiday Tour today

You can enjoy Mario Kart Tour’s final tour of 2019 by downloading the latest update from the App Store. Its arrival means that the London Tour, which kicked off on December 5, has now come to an end.

Here’s to hoping Nintendo continues to deliver frequent content updates throughout 2020.