Magic Keyboard and Mouse in silver and black require buying $6000 Mac Pro

A black-and-silver Magic Keyboard, Mouse 2, and Trackpad 2 debuted in Apple’s product lineup today, but only a fortunate few can order them. As it stands now, these accessories are only available for people who also buy a 2019 Mac Pro.

But that’s likely to change soon.

No silver-and-black Magic accessories for you!

The Apple Store currently offers the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad in space grey with black keys, or in silver with white keys.

Those who buy a Mac Pro, on the other hand, get a new keyboard designed to match this workstation. It’s a combination of the other two: silver with black keys.

Something similar happened when the iMac Pro lanched back in 2018. That was the debut of this keyboard in space grey, exclusively with this computer, and people who wanted the new color combination paid ridiculous money for it. But this accessory appeared in the Apple Store a few months later.

The same is likely to happen with the Magic Keyboard in black and silver. Be patient and you can probably pick one up for $149, like the other versions.

The Mac Pro comes with either a Magic Mouse 2 or Magic Trackpad 2. These are also silver and black, combinations not available in the Apple Store. But this is also likely to change in a few months.

More about the new Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

According to Apple, the latest iteration of the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad “is designed with a low profile for control and comfort.“

Like the other versions, it’s Bluetooth. “The built-in, rechargeable battery lasts long enough to power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges,” promises Apple.

There are a range of layouts available, including Arabic, Chinese, French, Spanish and many more.

The other input devices exclusively for the 2019 Mac Pro also use Bluetooth. According to their maker, “Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Trackpad 2 are wireless and rechargeable, so you won’t have to replace any batteries.”