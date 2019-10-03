Two new apps record front-and-rear iPhone video simultaneously

A pair of new iPhone applications can do a handy trick: record video from the front- and rear-facing cameras at the same time.

DuetCam does this for fun, while Parachute is a personal-safety tool.

DuetCam

DuetCam allows users to make a video with an iPhone’s main camera while having a small picture-in-picture video of the person holding the device.

The videos go directly the the handset’s photo library where they can be shared. Or they can be sent straight to Instagram from inside the app.

This feature works only on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS series, and all three iPhone 11 series models. It requires iOS 13, which is available for all these.

DuetCam is available on the App Store for $2.99.

Parachute

Parachute lets users broadcast their location and a video stream to the user’s emergency contacts. With a just-released update, the video comes from both sides of the iPhone. “In the event of an emergency, you will now be able to capture even more of what’s happening around you, both in front of you and behind you,” notes Marinos, Parachute CEO.

He points out an iPhone that’s been knocked to the ground is still recording from the camera that’s pointing up, no matter which one it is.

Like DuetCam, this software requires an iPhone released in 2018 or 2019, as well as iOS 13.

The Parachute safety app is free but requires a yearly subscription of $2.99.

Source: DuetCam and Parachute