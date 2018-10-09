Minecraft for Apple TV is dead because no one plays it

Minecraft for Apple TV has been scrapped. Users can no longer download the game from the tvOS App Store, while existing players have been informed that the title will no longer receive updates or support.
The game’s removal is being blamed on a lack of players. Developer Mojang explains that it needs to “reallocate resources to the platforms that our players use the most.”
Minecraft made its debut on Apple TV almost two years ago. It was showcased during an Apple keynote in October 2016, where feature like cross-platform play were promoted as the main highlights.
“You can build new worlds on your Apple TV, and play with your friends using iPhones and iPads,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.
But it seems not enough players chose the $19.99 Apple TV option.
As of Monday, September 24, Minecraft for Apple TV is dead.
The game is no longer available to download from the App Store, and existing players will see no future updates or support — though they can continue to play the game in its current state until it no longer works at all. Minecraft: Story Mode for tvOS is still available for now.
“We’re grateful to the Apple TV community for their support but we need to reallocate resources to the platforms that our players use the most,” explains a message from Mojang that is now displayed to Apple TV users.
“Don’t worry though, you can continue to play Minecraft on Apple TV, keep building in your world and your Marketplace purchases (including Minecoins) will continue to be available.”
Get a refund for your purchases
If you’d rather not play on, Mojang will issue you a refund for all purchases made within the last 90 days. It asks players to contact Apple Customer Service online or on 1-800-692-7752 for more information.
Minecraft’s removal from Apple TV is another snub from the video game industry, which clearly doesn’t see the device as an affordable, entry-level home console in the same way Apple does.
Although some Apple TV games can be fun, and they’re typically much more affordable that console games, they certainly don’t deliver the same experience, and casual players don’t play as much as regular gamers do.
What’s more, most titles are designed to be played with a fiddly remote, rather than a real controller. Apple actually forced developers to provide remote support initially until it lifted the restriction following backlash from fans.
Via: MacRumors