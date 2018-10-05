The spectacular Louvre Apple Store is closing

Apple has revealed that it will shutter its Apple Carrousel du Louvre retail store in Paris later this month.

The Apple Store, which has been open for nine years, is located beneath the pyramid in front of the world-famous, iconic Louvre museum. Don’t fret, however: If you live in the area, Apple is about to open new, better retail store in the area.

A message on the Apple Carrousel du Louvre webpage translates as: “It was a pleasure to serve you for 9 years. The store will close on October 27th.”

In its place Apple is reportedly opening an Apple Store on the Champs-Élysées. The new Apple Store, set to open soon, will reportedly include a staff of around 200 people. While some of these will be new hires, others will join from some of the other Apple Stores in Paris.

When Apple opened its Louvre store back in 2009, it was Apple’s 277th retail store opening — and the first Apple Store in France. Today, Apple has upwards of 504 Apple Stores, plus multiple across France. I did not personally get a chance to visit this store, but it’s unlikely that it’s closing due to a lack of success. Google reviews paint a picture of an attractive, popular Apple Store — which is prone to getting too busy on occasion. Hopefully a new larger space will help change that!

Did you get a chance to visit the Apple Carrousel du Louvre store? Let us know in the comments below.

Via: 9to5Mac