Animoji go on a wild ride in crazy K-pop iPhone X ad

Apple has tapped into the power of K-pop for its wild new Animoji ad that came out today. The South Korean group HYUKOH gave Apple exclusive rights to their catchy new song for the fun ad that features a dazzling array of lights and animated cityscapes.

The minute-long ad is similar in style to the Grammy-themed Animoji ads Apple put out earlier this year. Only in this one, the visuals are ramped up to an all-new level.

Buckle up and enjoy the ride:



Animoji Invasion

Apple debuted Animoji at the end of 2017 as an exclusive feature for the iPhone X. Using the iPhone X’s true-depth camera, the Animoji feature mimics the users’ facial movements onto a 3D animated character. There are currently 16 different face options available.

The dragon and bear emoji featured in the new ad were added as part of iOS 11.3 along with a skull and lion Animoji. More characters are likely to be added as part of iOS 12, which will be unveiled at WWDC 2018 on June 4.