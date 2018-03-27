iPad makes homework a blast in Apple’s fun new ad

Homework was always a dreaded task back in the days of paper and pencil but in Apple’s new ad, doing homework looks like a total blast.

Eager to highlight its skills in the education market, Apple’s new iPad ad shows how the tablet can be used in creative ways to make learning a fun experience. The two minute ad follows a group of kids as they do a series of gravity experiments utilizing the iPad and Apple Pencil to complete the project.

Apple unveiled a new iPad at an event in Chicago today. The 9.7-inch iPad costs $299 for students and teacher. Everyone else has to pay $329. The cheaper tablet comes with Apple Pencil support.

The event also featured a bunch of new software from Apple, including a new Schoolwork app that makes it easier for teachers to give assignments, communicate with students, track progress and more. Updates were also added for iWork with Smart Annotation support.

