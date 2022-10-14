The latest model in the Mophie Powerstation Plus line of external batteries includes two integrated charging cables —Lightning and USB-C. This simplifies charging an iPhone, iPad or Mac.

The 10,000 mAh power bank can extend the battery life of these devices by hours.

Mophie Powerstation Plus power bank includes integrated Lightning and USB-C cables

A power bank can be a lifesaver by keeping computers going longer. But most of them aren’t much use without a cable to connect battery to device.

That’s not a problem for the 2022 version of the Powerstation Plus. It has both a Lightning and a USB-C connector on short cables so they’re always available. And the peripheral also includes a USB-C port for charging a third computer.

Each of these three can put out 20W of power, though when used in combination the battery’s total output is 27W.

Mophie also built in a four-light LED to display charging status and the current battery life.

The Powerstation Plus costs $79.95. It is available now on the website of Mophie’s parent company, Zagg.

Buy from: Zagg

If the name sounds familiar, Mophie has released earlier models in this product line with integrated Lightning cables. The 2022 model is the first with USB-C, though.