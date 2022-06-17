The miniature dual-port power adapter that Apple showed off at its recent developers conference is now available. The USB-C charger provides up to 35W and is compatible with a wide variety of devices.

In addition, Apple also launched a version of its classic MacBook power adapter with two USB-C ports, not just one.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter

Third-party accessory makers have produced small, multiport USB-C wall power adapters for years. And now Apple finally upped its charging game to match, which is a big deal for people who prefer to buy genuine Apple gear.

The wraps came off its 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter during the keynote for WWDC22. The exact dimensions of the accessory haven’t been announced, but it is undoubtedly smaller than Apple’s typical bulky wall adapter. It has folding prongs to make it even more portable.

As for compatibility, a note on the online Apple Store says, “Apple recommends using it with MacBook Air. You can also use it with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.”

The price for the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is $59, and the charger is available online and retail Apple Store locations. Deliveries begin June 21.

A USB-C cable is not included, but Apple now ships iPhone, iPad and other computers with a compatible cable.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter

Apple’s usual single-port MacBook charger is getting upgraded to have two USB-C ports. This is apparently the same size as the earlier single-port version.

Its power prongs are removable so, unlike the compact version, the larger power adapter is compatible with the World Travel Adapter Kit that allows it to be used around the globe.

The Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter can be ordered now online or from Apple’s retail stores. Deliveries begin June 21.