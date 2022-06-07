The just-launched Belkin SoundForm Immerse Bluetooth earbuds offer more than just great sound. They have active noise cancellation, and also work with Apple’s Find My network so they can be located with an iPhone.

They offer many of the same features as Apple’s AirPods Pro but at a lower cost.

Belkin SoundForm Immerse takes on AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation and work with Find My. So does Belkin SoundForm Immerse, so it’s a head-to-head battle.

Belkin’s earbuds offer hybrid ANC with a Hear-Thru mode to let you hear external sounds you don’t want to miss. This works through a trio of microphones and dual beamforming, helping to cancel ambient noise while also better capturing your voice for calls. AirPods have their own version called Transparency mode.

Inside the SoundForm Immerse is a 12mm, dual-layer dynamic driver with a neodymium magnet with support for the aptX HD 24-bit audio codec — meaning higher-than-average potential for high-fidelity sound.

Belkin’s Bluetooth buds offer 7 hours of playtime per charge for the earbuds, plus another 24 hours of battery in the case. The case includes Qi wireless charging.

If misplaced, the earbuds can be located via the Apple Find My application. It taps into the Find My network that enables any iPhone or other Apple device passing near them to send an anonymous alert with the location. Of course, AirPods Pro can do this too.

Belkin SoundForm Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds can be purchased now on the Belkin website. The cost is $179.99. For comparison, Apple’s AirPods Pro cost $249.

Belkin’s in-ear headphones were announced at CES 2022, where they won an award for innovation.

David Snow contributed to this article.

Source: Belkin