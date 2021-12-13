Apple’s Tracker Detect app helps Android users spot AirTag spies

Apple on Monday rolled out a brand-new Android app that allows users to identify unexpected AirTags nearby. Tracker Detect can also recognize other Find My-compatible devices from third-party companies.

The app also makes it possible for those who do not own an iPhone or iPad to scan a tracker they have discovered and learn more about it — or disable it so that it can no longer report their location.

Apple brings AirTag scanning to Android

Apple has made a conscious effort to ensure that AirTag cannot be used for nefarious tracking purposes, including sending alerts to iOS users when an unknown AirTag is detected in their vicinity for an extended period of time.

Soon after AirTag’s launch, Apple also promised the same functionality for Android users, and now its new Tracker Detect app has landed. It not only recognizes AirTags, but other trackers compatible with the Find My network.

“Tracker Detect looks for item trackers that are separated from their owner,” the app explains. “If you think someone is using AirTag or another device to track your location, you can scan to try to find it.”

Tracker Detect stops snoops in their tracks

If you happen to find a tracking device, you can scan it to find out more information — including its serial number. The Tracker Detect app also explains how to disable the device so that it can no longer report its location.

Apple won’t provide you with the contact information for AirTag users, so the app isn’t too helpful in reuniting lost devices with their rightful owners. But losing an AirTag for good is the risk you take when you try snooping.

You can download Apple’s new Tracker Detect app for Android from the Play Store now.