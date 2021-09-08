WhatsApp wants to make it easy to transfer chat data from Android to iOS

Switching from Android to iPhone could soon be a little bit easier. WhatsApp is working on a new tool that will allow users to transfer all their chat data from Google’s platform to iOS, according to a new beta version of the app.

WhatsApp already gives users the ability to backup their conversations so they don’t get lost. But where they get backed up depends on whether you use Android or iPhone. It’s not possible to share backups between both.

WhatsApp recently rolled out a solution to this problem for those switching away from iPhone — the ability to migrate their data from iOS to Android. Now the platform is working on a tool for those switching in the other direction.

WhatsApp will let you transfer chat data from Android to iPhone

A new “Move chats to iOS” feature has been spotted in a WhatsApp beta release for Android, reports WABetaInfo. As its name suggests, the tool can be used to transfer app chat data from an Android device to iPhone.

It’s not yet clear how the transfer will work, but it’s thought users will require a Lightning to USB-C cable. WABetaInfo also reports that the Move to iOS tool baked into Android will also play a “very important” part in the process.

“More details will be announced with the next beta updates and when the feature will be released, but probably it won’t be restricted to certain Samsung mobile devices only,” as is currently the case, the report adds.

We should point out that WhatsApp tests new features in its beta releases all the time, and not all of them make it to a public version of the app. However, given a similar tool is available to those switching to Android, we’re hopeful WhatsApp will move forward with this one for those moving the other way.