Sturdy new AirTag accessories from WaterField Designs offer up a couple of new ways to attach Apple’s trackers to keys, luggage and more. WaterField’s Leather AirTag Keychain and Leather AirTag Luggage Tag emphasize durability and stealth.

“What really sets these AirTag accessories apart is that the trackers are protected behind a layer of sumptuous leather from the scratches so many AirTag users have already complained about,” said company owner Gary Waterfield in a press release Tuesday. “And, they are hidden, so someone looking to steal a bag or suitcase won’t notice that they contain an AirTag and will be less likely to remove them.”

AirTag accessories: A new ecosystem

Apple unveiled the long-awaited AirTag last month during its mind-blowing Spring Loaded event. The tracking tags come with some interesting tricks up their sleeve — but literally no way to attach them to anything, short of grabbing a roll of duct tape. And thus was a new ecosystem of accessories born.

WaterField Designs asked its customers what they wanted when it came to AirTag accessories. The resulting products “easily attach with an included carabiner or stainless-steel cable to bags, belt hooks, luggage, or any item frequently misplaced,” the company said.

As you might expect, AirTags look kind of beautiful. However, some early adopters complained that their shiny covers scuff easily. WaterField remedied that problem by hiding Apple’s design completely. That might not be so great for anybody who got their AirTag engraved or wants to stare into the tag’s polished stainless steel cover. However, it might keep thieves from immediately removing an AirTag from a purloined set of keys or a stolen piece of luggage.

WaterField’s design also should lessen another of AirTag’s foibles: a built-in speaker that’s not as loud as competitors’ alarms, especially when covered by a case. The Find My app does a good job of helping a user locate a lost AirTag. But the ability to trigger an alarm — much as you can when hunting for an iPhone or AirPods — proves helpful in certain situations.

Unfortunately, the AirTag speaker just isn’t that loud. It’s even quieter when hidden behind thick leather. To help ameliorate that, WaterField punched an array of holes in its tags to let the audio alerts escape.

Leather AirTag Keychain

Like all WaterField Designs products, these look built to last. The San Francisco-based company outlines the case’s features:

• Vegetable-tanned, full-grain leather pouch discreetly hides AirTag and protects it from scratches.

• Perforations in the leather allow sound to pass through.

• Matte black metal screw stud closes pouch but allows access for battery replacement.

•Choice of carabiner or 1.5mm stainless-steel cable, with a barrel closure, threads through a metal grommet to attach to bags, belt hooks, etc.

• Heavy-duty matte black ring holds multiple keys.

Leather AirTag Luggage Tag

The Leather AirTag Luggage Tag looks similarly sturdy. WaterField describes them like this:

• Dual-layer, chrome-tanned, full-grain leather. Multiple color choices help differentiate user’s bag from other luggage.

• Clear window holds provided address card or a business card in place.

• Leather flap covering closes with a matte black metal screw stud to keep personal information out of sight until access is needed.

• Stainless steel cable with barrel-closure threads through metal grommets to attach to luggage.

• Interior leather pocket secures AirTag out of sight and permits AirTag removal for battery changes.

• Leather perforations allow AirTag sound to travel.

WaterField Designs AirTag accessories

Both of WaterField’s new AirTag accessories come in a variety of colors. Here are the details on colors options and dimensions, again from the press release.

Leather AirTag Keychain

Price: $25

Colors and materials: Vegetable-tanned leather in acorn, black, blue or red. All-metal key ring, screw stud and grommet.

Dimensions and weight: 4 inches x 2 inches at widest tips of petal shape; 0.6 ounces

Leather AirTag Luggage Tag

Price: $49

Colors and materials: Dual-layer, full-grain chrome-tanned leather in black exterior/black interior, blue/black, crimson/black or grizzly brown/black. Stainless steel 1.5mm wires with stainless-steel barrel clasp. Metal grommet and screw stud.

Dimensions and weight: 5.5 inches x 3.87 inches; 1.4 ounces

Both of WaterField’s new AirTag accessories are available now for preorder. The Leather AirTag Keychain ships on May 28. The Leather AirTag Luggage Tag ships on June 9.

Buy from: WaterField Designs