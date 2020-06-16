Artists can use an iPad or iPhone to create augmented reality experiences with Adobe Aero. And today the software added support for embedding audio into AR experiences. It’s now possible to add sound effects to virtual objects overlaid on the real world by this app.

Aero is free, and is intended for creatives not coders.

Design rich multi-sensory experiences with Adobe Aero

“To create impactful immersive experiences, it’s often important to connect to several of the senses ,” Adobe said in a blog post. “In this release of Adobe Aero, we’re adding the ability to import audio into your AR creations so you can design interactive audio experiences, along with your visuals.”

The spatial audio engine built into the software lets designers trigger sounds based on user actions. They can add sound effects to objects, create triggers that start playing music, or even give dialogue to characters in the scene. All of these can be controlled by the position and orientation of the user.

New authoring tools too

Artists can combine 3D models and 2D images to create augmented reality experiences with Aero. This software can bring in 3D files from Adobe Dimension or other apps, and mix in art from Photoshop or Illustrator.

An updated version released Tuesday adds the 3D Gizmo, a new tool that gives a greater level of control and visual feedback when placing objects into 3D space.

Also, users can now open a scene graph to see all the contents of an AR experience, making it easier to select specific objects for editing. And there are new toggles for visibility, and each object can be renamed, deleted or locked.

Adobe Aero is available right now at no cost for iPhone and iPad on the App Store. Or check out the Instagram channel for creations made with this software.