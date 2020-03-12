Samsung cleans Galaxy smartphones for free to help fight COVID-19

Apple’s updated gadget cleaning guidelines give you the tips you need to keep your iPhone clean during the COVID-19 pandemic. But if you bought a Galaxy smartphone instead, Samsung will clean it for you.

The South Korean company on Thursday launched the Galaxy Sanitizing Service — a free program that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet (UV-C) light to rid your handset of germs and bacteria.

Did you know that the average smartphone is dirtier than a toilet seat? Many studies have found that the devices we hold against our faces every day can carry all kinds of bacteria, including E. coli, MRSA, and Staph.

It’s good practice to keep your smartphone clean, then — especially during the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which has now infected more than 125,500 people worldwide. But what’s the best way to keep it clean?

Start cleaning your smartphone!

Apple now says it’s okay to use disinfectant wipes on all its devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Some — those that are water-resistant, like iPhone and Apple Watch — can also be cleaned with soapy water.

These are the most effective methods of cleansing for most people. They’re easy, and they require common cleaning products we all have at home. There are other methods that some say are safer and more successful, however.

PhoneSoap is a gadget cleaning solution that uses UV-C light to eliminate 99.99% of germs — including all those mentioned above — in just 10 minutes. It doesn’t require harsh chemicals, so there’s no risk of damaging your devices.

You can buy your own UV-C smartphone sterilizer from as little as $39.99 on Amazon, and that might be a good idea for most people. If you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, however, you can get it UV-C cleaned for free.

Samsung offers free Galaxy cleaning

“The Galaxy Sanitizing Service is being offered for free through official Samsung Service Center and Samsung Experience Stores in select countries and the service is being expanded continuously,” reports SamMobile.

It’s thought the UV-C cleaning devices Samsung uses can also clean Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. And again, it is offered at no cost, and it won’t void your warranty like other cleaning methods might.

The service is available in 19 markets right now, including the U.S. It will soon expand to the U.K. and a whole bunch of other countries. We recommend checking with your nearest Samsung Center before visiting.