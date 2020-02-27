Mystery Powerbeats headphones score FCC approval

The Federal Communications Commission signed off on Apple’s next pair of headphones Thursday, without revealing many details. Still, the government agency indicated these will be part of the Powerbeats line, not the “AirPods Pro Lite” model that appears in recent rumors.

The next Powerbeats

Documentation filed with the FCC required to get approval to release this wireless product references “Power Beats Wireless.” And it gives the device model number A2015.

Line drawings reveal the general design of the upcoming headphones. They won’t be truly wireless like last year’s Powerbeats Pro because a cable will connect the two earpieces.

Are they Powerbeats4?

It has been known for some time that Apple is prepping a refresh for the Powerbeats line. Code in iOS 13.3 mentioned a new model coming with “Hey Siri” support. And buried in iOS 13.3.1 code are images of these upcoming headphones. These appear to match up with the drawings in the FCC filing that appeared today.

Until Apple makes an announcement, many details remain unknown. Like the name — these could be called Powerbeats4, but that’s not set in stone.

Also a mystery is the price or release date for this wireless headset.

Definitely not AirPods Pro Lite

Information about a new member of the AirPods family leaked out recently. The product a supposedly appears in Target’s product database. There are reports from Asia about companies getting ready to produce “AirPods Pro Lite.”

Whatever this turns out to be, it’s certainly not what the FCC approved today.