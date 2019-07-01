Build the skyscraper of your dreams in Lego Tower for iOS

Lego Tower, the newest game from Tiny Tower developer NimbleBit, has landed on iOS.

The free-to-play title lets you build a Lego skyscraper world, with apartments, hospitals, stores, and more. The higher you build, the more options you have — and you’ll collect a bunch of awesome Lego toys along the way.

If you’re a Tiny Tower fan, you’ll love Lego Tower. It is essentially the same game, except it takes place in the Lego universe. And if you’ve never played the NimbleBit hit before, there’s really only two things you need to know.

The company’s Tower games are incredibly fun — and even more addictive.

What will you build in Lego Tower?

The primary aim of the game is to build. You want the tallest skyscraper as possible, because the more floors you have, the more you can do with them — and the more you’ll unlock new figures and new possibilities.

There are a wide range of apartments and businesses to build, and countless customization options. You can tailor every aspect of your tower and its residents to you and your personality to make it your very own.

Move more residents in and put them to work to collect more coins, and use the fortune you amass to make your Lego Tower even taller.

Take a break to visit friends

When you feel like you need a break from building, you can visit friends’ towers to see what they’ve been up to. Trade items while you’re there to help them build, and unlock new possibilities for your own skyscraper.

Just like every other free-to-play game, Lego Tower does offer in-app purchases — but they’re not necessary. The game is bags of fun without them, and the only thing you’ll find difficult is putting it down.

Download Lego Tower from the App Store now and see what you can build.