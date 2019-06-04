iPhone’s Wi-Fi hotspot gets a big upgrade in iOS 13

The mobile hotspot built into the iPhone gets some real improvements in iOS 13. iPads can connect automatically and stay connected even when asleep.

In addition, Apple upgraded some of iOS 13’s other Wi-Fi capabilities, including making the Control Center more useful.

Persistent personal hotspot

In iOS 12, an iPad can only connect to an iPhone’s Personal Hotspot manually. The user has to go into Settings to make the connection.

That changes in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. Apple promises the tablet can “automatically connect to your nearby iPhone personal hotspot when there’s no internet connection available.”

In addition, the iPad will stay connected, even when it goes to sleep. This allows it to continue to receive incoming messages and push notifications even when the screen is off.

Previous iOS versions restricted these connections because tethering is a significant drain on the iPhone’s battery. With iOS 13 it will be up to the user to monitor their battery life.

Better Wi-Fi connections

Control center hasn’t always lived up to its name, but the next version of these OSs will enable the user to select Wi-Fi networks from this drag-down window. (The same goes for Bluetooth accessories.)

And iOS 13 will help users find open hotspots. “Your iPhone determines which Wi-Fi networks at your location are being used and notifies you if one is available,” according to Apple. Presumably, this will be true for iPad as well.

In addition, iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 support WPA3, which debuted last summer. It adds new features to simplify Wi-Fi security and enable more robust authentication.