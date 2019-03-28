Spotify trials new Premium Duo plan for two

Spotify has started testing a new Premium Duo plan for two.

The bundle offers two Premium subscriptions at a significantly discounted rate. It makes Spotify the only music streaming service to offer a couple’s plan — but it does come with some caveats.

Just like Apple Music, Spotify costs individual subscribers $9.99 a month when you opt for its Premium plan. There’s also a family plan for up to six users that’s priced at $14.99 a month. But if you don’t need that many accounts, there’s now a middle-ground that’s perfect for two.

Spotify Premium Duo is perfect for couples

The Premium Duo plan, which is now being tested in five markets, gives you two Premium accounts for just €12.49 (approx. $14) a month. It’s perfect for couples and roommates, who would normally have to pay $19.98 a month for two accounts. But there is a catch.

To qualify for a Premium Duo plan, both subscribers must live at the same address — just like with Spotify’s Family Plan. What’s more, you will now have to confirm this address as part of the sign-up process when you choose a Premium Duo subscription.

This prevents friends who don’t live under the same roof from sharing Duo or Family plans and splitting the costs. Spotify has previously warned it will close down accounts for families who can’t prove that they live at the same address.

Premium Duo comes with the Duo Mix

As part of a Premium Duo subscription, users get access to a new Duo Mix. The auto-generated playlist, similar to the Daily Mix, is filled and updated with music Spotify thinks you will both enjoy. There’s also a feature that lets you share chosen playlists with your partner.

The Premium Duo plan is currently available to Spotify users in Colombia, Chile, Denmark, Ireland, and Poland. Spotify is yet to confirm when it will expand its reach into other territories.

Via: Reddit