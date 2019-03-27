Charging solutions are the foot soldiers in our growing army of devices. They’re just expected to work and don’t get full-throated praise we lavish on the iPhone or Apple Watch.

But that could change with a wireless charger called Unravel, a misleading name for a versatile gadget that cooly and simultaneously charges an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.

More than 5,000 backers raised nearly three-quarters of million dollars on two crowd-funding sites when they saw Unravel. Its presence at this year’s CES got plenty of attention, enough to land the Best and Most Interesting Mobile Accessory award at the annual tech gadget conference.

Wireless chargers come in an array of designs, often stationary for nightstand post. Even Apple’s AirPower, should it ever come to market, appears to be a one-piece, oval-shaped pad.

Unravel is unique to the charging stations that juice multiple mobile machines. It has three 10W charging coils on foldout hinged panels, allowing users to lay it flat or fold into a triangle to serve as a stand.

For stowing in a shoulder bag or backpack for travel, the panels fold into a pocketable stack roughly two inches thick. The panels come in an array of colors that glow as they juice spent devices.

Compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, it has a USB C PD input and can be powered with a MacBook charger.

Unravel is the first product out of the gate for startup Ampere and is available on its website or Amazon for $99.