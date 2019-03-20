Apple lowered the prices of building high-capacity SSDs into the latest MacBook Air and Mac mini models today, potentially saving buyers as much as $200.

The company may have gotten a deal on storage drives, as it also dropped the cost of top-tier SSDs in the MacBook Pro today.

Price reductions are only on solid-state drives (SSDs) of greater than 1 terabyte. All lower capacities stayed the same.

Saving on the 2018 MacBook Air

The base-model MacBook Air comes with a 128GB SSD. Upgrading this to a 1.5TB one now adds $1,100 the pricetag, which is $100 below the previous cost.

Equipping the higher-end version of the Air, which normally comes with a 256GB drive, with a 1.5TB SSD instead now adds $900 to the total. This is also $100 less.

Lowering the 2018 Mac mini cost

The least expensive Mac mini includes a 128GB SSD. Increasing that to 2TB adds $1,400 to the cost — $200 less than it used to.

The pricier Mac mini has a 256GB drive. Upgrading it to 2TB is is now $1,200. Again, this is $200 less than before.

All the reductions seem to be permanent, not just limited-time bargains.