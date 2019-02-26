iOS 12 adoption rate hits 80% on all iOS devices

iOS 12 is proving to be Apple’s most widely adopted software updates for iPhone and iPad in years.

Apple published its latest adoption percentages for iOS 12 today revealing that 80% of all iOS devices in the world are now running iOS 12, far outpacing iOS 11’s adoption last year.



As you can see in the graph above, 83% of all iOS devices made in the last year are running iOS 12. 80% of all iOS devices are running the software, an impressive feat considering some older iPads and iPhones can’t update to the new software.

It took iOS 11 until April to hit a 76% adoption rate last year. The biggest reason iOS 12 is more widely installed is because it can be installed on any device that supports iOS 11.

Apple is currently beta testing its next big update, iOS 12.2. The new software adds 4 new animoji, support for Apple News in Canada, AirPlay 2 support for third-party TVs, a tweaked wallet app, new Control Center buttons and tons of bug fixes. iOS 12.2 might be the last major update for iOS 12 before Apple moves onto iOS 13, which is expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2019 in June.