GoodReader 5 brings split-screen documents to iPad

The latest version of GoodReader enables iPad users to view two documents side-by-side. It also offers a long list of improvements to its built-in PDF viewer and methods for securing files.

This iOS app debuted back in 2009, not long after the original iPad, and has been called a Swiss army knife of file managers.

GoodReader can access files of many types from the iOS device and iCloud of course, or these can be pulled from other cloud-storage services or even FTP servers. It can view and annotate PDFs, but can also display Microsoft Office files, videos, images, MP3s, and more.

The 10th-anniversary version boasts a redesigned PDF viewer with smoother scrolling and a “pageless” scroll of pure text.

GoodReader 5 gets more secure

GoodReader 5 can lock down files with military-grade AES-256 encryption, making it nearly impossible to read stored documents should a device be lost or stolen. It can also upgrade the security on older documents, and can fully redact text from PDFs.

This software is $5.99, but the update is available to all users of GoodReader 4 for free. That said, some new features such as Split Screen, Encryption and other security enhancements are offered as part of a Pro Pack as an in-app purchase of $4.99.