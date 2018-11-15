‘Shot on iPhone XR’ campaign showcases spectacular images

The iPhone XR camera isn’t as advanced as the one in Apple’s pricier XS series, but you’d be hard pressed to see the difference in some stunning images Apple is showing off today.

These pictures were contributed to the “Shot on iPhone” campaign that highlights what these phones can do.

Apple uses software to allow the single camera lens in the iPhone XR to produce bokeh images, with the foreground in focus and a blurry background. The XS series’ camera use two lenses for this job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Parmar (@ashishjparmar) on Nov 6, 2018 at 6:17am PST

Ashish Parmar was one of the contributors selected. He noted on one of his XR pictures “Must say that this phone gives you the right bang for the buck!!! Great in low light and the colours are fabulous!.

iPhone XR photos near and far

The telephoto lens in the more expensive XS models gives them greater capabilities to capture images of distant objects. But that did not stop the photographers Apple chose for “Shot on iPhone XR” from shooting subjects at any distance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vladisláv Karpyuk (@vladislavkarpyuk) on Oct 25, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

The stellar quality of the iPhone XR camera left some of those who purchased the iPhone XS or XS Max with buyer’s remorse.