Grab Apple’s artsy 2018 iPad Pro wallpapers

By

The 2018 iPad Pro wallperars are paintings, not the usual photos.
The 2018 iPad Pro wallperars are paintings, not the usual photos.
Photo: Apple

With every new Apple device comes a fresh collection of wallpapers. The recently-announced iPad Pro models are no exception. And you don’t have to buy a new tablet to get these images for your device because they’ve been posted online.

Some of them look a bit like spin art — paintings created by dripping paint onto a rapidly spinning surface.

There are eight images in the collection. All are at 3208 by 3208 resolution. That’s a bit odd, as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a 2732 by 2048 display, and the 11-inch model has a 2388 by 1668 one.

There is a caveat to be aware of: these wallpapers aren’t being distributed by Apple, just someone who copied them off a tablet and shared them. It’s possible — even likely — they’ll be taken down any minute.

Rajesh Pandey placed them on Dropbox. There’s a single ZIP file, or images can be downloaded individually.

2018 iPad Pro wallpapers

2018 iPad Pro wallpaper 2018 iPad Pro wallpaper

2018 iPad Pro wallpaper 2018 iPad Pro wallpaper

2018 iPad Pro wallpaper 2018 iPad Pro wallpaper

Note: these aren’t the full-size wallpaper images from the 2018 iPad Pro. Those’re available on Dropbox.

Posted in: News Tagged: , , , ,