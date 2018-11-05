Grab Apple’s artsy 2018 iPad Pro wallpapers

With every new Apple device comes a fresh collection of wallpapers. The recently-announced iPad Pro models are no exception. And you don’t have to buy a new tablet to get these images for your device because they’ve been posted online.

Some of them look a bit like spin art — paintings created by dripping paint onto a rapidly spinning surface.

There are eight images in the collection. All are at 3208 by 3208 resolution. That’s a bit odd, as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a 2732 by 2048 display, and the 11-inch model has a 2388 by 1668 one.

There is a caveat to be aware of: these wallpapers aren’t being distributed by Apple, just someone who copied them off a tablet and shared them. It’s possible — even likely — they’ll be taken down any minute.

Rajesh Pandey placed them on Dropbox. There’s a single ZIP file, or images can be downloaded individually.

2018 iPad Pro wallpapers

Note: these aren’t the full-size wallpaper images from the 2018 iPad Pro. Those’re available on Dropbox.