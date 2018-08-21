Apple scraps a bunch of Watch bands ahead of September event

Apple has removed a bunch of Apple Watch bands from its online store while many others are sold out ahead of its annual September event.

It seems likely Apple will introduce new band designs and styles alongside Apple Watch Series 4 this fall. Regulatory filings for the new wearable all but confirm a new model is imminent.

Apple typically introduces new Watch bands every season, while many of its older designs are discontinued. A total of 14 have been removed from its online store today, and many others are currently unavailable to purchase.

New Apple Watch bands incoming

All of the removed bands are of the Sport Loop and Sport Band varieties, notes Reddit user ScaniaCB80, who first noticed they were missing. Many Sport Loop and Sport Band options are also sold out, as are some Woven Nylon and Classic Buckle bands.

“A large portion of the sold-separately Hermès bands are also unavailable to purchase at this time,” adds MacRumors. “As in previous years, the wording for each unavailable model isn’t Apple’s usual “Currently Unavailable” that typically appears when an item is temporarily out of stock for an undetermined period of time, but a more definitive “Sold Out.””

Just four color options are now available to those looking to purchase a Sport Loop band in either 38mm or 42mm sizes. The Sport Band is currently available in eight colors.

Apple Watch Series 4 to arrive this fall

Apple will likely introduce new bands at its September event alongside Apple Watch Series 4. The device is expected to offer a new design with a larger, edge-to-edge display.

Regulatory filings for six new models have already been lodged with the Eurasian Economic Commission, all but confirming a refresh is right around the corner.