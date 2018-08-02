Some frustrated creatives believe Apple is abandoning them and will point to the removal of the SD card slot on the MacBook Pro as one example. A new high-speed card reader by Satechi could ease that anxiety.

The brushed aluminum Type-C Micro/SD reader will be especially valuable to photographers and videographers routinely pausing their workflow to transfer large, high-resolution files. This reader is equipped with UHS-II, which carries a transfer rate of 312 MB/s.

The UHS stands for Ultra-High-Speed and is the interface on SD cards that supports cameras and other devices with higher capacity and speed requirements. SD cards come with three UHS ratings. UHS-I offers 104 MB/s while the recently announced UHS-III tops out at 624 MB/s.

It’s a wonky way of explaining the need for speed and if you have a new MacBook Pro, or even an iPhone or iPad, and you capture photos, video or audio, you need an SD card reader.

Apple has done away drives and ports on its MacBooks as it transitions customers to the newest industry standard for transmitting both data and power, USB-C. The newest MacBook Pro models have up to four C ports.

Satechi was one of the first tech accessories companies offering hubs and dongles for USB-C. Currently, on its website, Apple features UHS-II Type C reader by SanDisk.

The card reader provides simultaneous access for microSD and SD cards and is a handy in-the-field tool for viewing or uploading video from your iPhone or iPad.

It comes in silver or space gray is available for purchase today for $39.99 on Amazon or the Satechi website.