Play pinball with Trolls or Kung Fu Panda in latest Apple Arcade game

Zen Pinball Party lets you have a go on tables with a Kung Fu Panda theme. Or Trolls. Or How to Train Your Dragon. And these are just a few of the options in a game that debuted Friday in Apple Arcade.

And that’s not the only new option. Show off your kitchen skills in MasterChef: Let’s Cook. And Layton’s Mystery Journey+ was also added to Apple’s gaming service.

Ding, ding, ding! Zen Pinball Party

Virtual pinball machines are a popular genre… probably because they don’t burn through so many quarters. And Zen Pinball Party adds to the fun with tables themed with DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro characters. That means there’s a My Little Pony one along with the movie-themed options already mentioned.

Plus they’re are virtual recreations of classic Bally/Williams tables, including Theatre of Magic, Medieval Madness and Attack from Mars. Or try Wild West Rampage, CastleStorm and Adventure Land.

Zen Studios, the developer, promises more tables are on the way. Not surprising — the way companies profit from Apple Arcade is from people frequently playing their games.

Get ready for a cookoff in MasterChef: Let’s Cook

Go on a virtual cooking show and demonstrate your skills in another title fresh to Apple’s gaming service. MasterChef: Let’s Cook challenges you to pick ingredients, slice, prepare, plate and serve delicious dishes with style. The MasterChef judges will evaluate your dish based on your performance and speed.

Becoming a top chef involves progressing through different episodes, each with a variety of dishes, mini-games and

different gameplay related to that episode’s theme.

The kitchen opens on Friday. Grab your apron and pre-heat the oven, it's almost time for MasterChef: Let's Cook! Get ready: https://t.co/pvuV0TUhx5 pic.twitter.com/u4NZwiRhUA — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) September 2, 2021

Now on Apple Arcade

Zen Pinball Party can be installed now from the Apple Arcade section of the App Store. The same is true for MasterChef: Let’s Cook. Both support external game controllers and are compatible with iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple TV.

And don’t forget the classic game just joining in the service. Layton’s Mystery Journey+ sends players on quest to help Kat Layton solve mysteries. The puzzle adventure is part of very popular series. The classic version is $15.99 with in-app purchases, so Apple Arcade subscribers can get quite a deal.

Apple Arcade offers access to over 200 games for $4.99 a month. New titles are added almost every week.