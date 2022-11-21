A new analysis of smartphone speeds in 10 countries shows iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are the fastest 5G mobile devices in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany.

Ookla’s study, released Monday, listed the top five fastest “popular” 5G devices by market share in each country. iPhone 14 and 13 series models appeared in many of the lists, but failed to place in some Asian markets.

Noting the performance variations by network and country, Ookla said the analysis "provides a snapshot of what you might typically expect."



iPhone 14 Pro faster than other 5G smartphones … in some places

Ookla said it used Speedtest Intelligence to look at 5G performance data in the 10 countries with the most connected devices that also had an established 5G market in Q3 2022, the time frame it looked at.

Ookla only included devices with a minimum sample size of 100 units use and a market share of at least 0.5% of all devices. It noted that iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Google Pixel 7 launched in select markets on different days and weren’t included.

These results follow previous indications the iPhone 14 Pro models’ use of the Snapdragon X65 modem would boost 5G speeds considerably.

Samsung and OnePlus place in some countries

The top five vary a lot by country, with Apple dominating in the U.S., U.K. and Germany. In the U.S., iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro come in first and second, followed by Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 in third, then two other Samsung models a ways back in fourth and fifth places.

In the U.K., all five top devices are iPhone 14 and 13. Somewhat surprisingly, iPhone 13 Pro Max outstripped iPhone 14 Pro there, despite the 14 series Snapdragon upgrade mentioned above.

In Germany four out of the top 5 are iPhone 14 or 13, with a handset from OnePlus in fifth place.

In some Asian countries, including China, iPhones don’t make the top 5. In China, the top 5 is topped by OnePlus 9 and followed by four Huawei handsets.

Ookla called the results “a snapshot of what you might typically expect” in countries in part because results vary so much.

“Each market we examined included only 5G samples from every 5G provider in a given country. That means performance most likely varies network to network and country to country, but this provides a snapshot of what you might typically expect,” it said.

Check out the full results here.

See specific results in select countries below: