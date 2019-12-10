iPhone 11 Pro romps through Saudi Arabia in dirty new Apple ad

Apple hit the gorgeous deserts of Saudi Arabia for its newest commercial which is hands down the dirtiest ‘Shot on iPhone’ ad we’ve ever seen.

The minute-long ad follows a group of Saudi ATV riders as they push themselves, their vehicles and the iPhone 11 Pro camera to the absolute limit. It’s pretty much the exact opposite of the wintery Shot on iPhone ad Apple put out last week and will have you ready to hit some warmer weather.

Strap in for a wild ride:



The Saudi desert riders ad was shot by Henrik Hansen at Al Kharrarah National Park. It’s one of the most scenic gems in Saudi Arabia with its giant orange and red dunes that surround an improbable lake that forms after heavy rains.

Unfortunately, Apple didn’t post a behind-the-scenes video of how Hansen and his team got some their insane shots, so you’ll just have to guess.