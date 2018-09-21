‘Better You’ Apple Watch Series 4 ad is here to motivate you

Creating a better, more active version of yourself just got a whole lot easier today with the release of Apple Watch Series 4.

To celebrate its new wearable, Apple put out a fun 30-second ad on its Canadian YouTube channel. Titled “Better You,” the ad features a frumpy looking guy and alternative versions of himself utilizing the Apple Watch to get into better shape.

Get motivated by watching the ad:

“Introducing Apple Watch Series 4. Fundamentally redesigned and re-engineered to help you stay even more active, healthy and connected. It’s all new. For a better you.”

Apple Watch Series 4 went on sale today at Apple’s retail stores across the globe. The new watch features a bigger display, faster intervals and a new ECG that can help detect some heart problems like atrial fibrillation.