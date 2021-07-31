This MagSafe-compatible desk stand keeps your iPhone ready to go [Review]

Just place your iPhone 12 on the Mophie Snap+ Wireless Charging Stand and the two will cling together magnetically thanks to the MagSafe system. The stand makes it easier to see the iPhone’s screen on portrait or landscape mode, and your handset is getting recharged at the same time.

I’ve used accessory on my desk for close to a week now. Here’s why I like it.

Mophie Snap+ Wireless Charging Stand review

MagSafe is a real boon to iPhone stands. Magnets built into the back of the iPhone 12 series let the handset cling to the stand, ensuring the charging coils are aligned. As a bonus, it’s a cool effect, with the iPhone apparently hanging in air.

The Mophie Snap+ Wireless Charging Stand offers both these benefits. And it looks good sitting on your desk even without a handset attached. That’s not something you can say about a Lightning cable.

Hardware and design

The stand starts with an 3.25 inch by 3.25 inch base that provides reliable support. There’s no chance the stand will fall over from the weight of your iPhone. The square charging mat is held up 2.25 inches above the base. My iPhone 12 is about 1.5 inches above my desktop.

The screen is tilted backward 20 degrees by the stand. That makes it easier to see emails, texts, video calls.. whatever I use my iPhone for. All this without having to pick up the device, making Face ID a breeze.

The screen can be portrait or landscape. Or anything in between. The magnets don’t care. But you can not adjust the viewing angle.

While the exterior of the Mophie Snap+ Wireless Charging Stand is matte black plastic, it still looks reasonably professional. It’s mostly unnoticeable, which is probably what you want.

Make a connection

All it takes to attach your iPhone 12 series model to the stand is put the two next to each other. Magnets do the rest. The handset will snap to the charger when it’s positioned correctly.

You do need to take a tiny bit of care that your handset is actually connected — otherwise it’ll slip to your desktop. Just don’t be careless and it won’t happen.

If you do not have an iPhone 12 series model with MagSafe built on, you’ll need to glue a circular adapter to the back of your handset for it to be useable with the stand. That’s earlier iPhones and Androids, too.

Incidentally, the base can be quickly removed from the charging mat if you want to use this as a travel accessory.

Mophie Snap+ Wireless Charging Stand performance

While the stand takes full advantage of the magnets that are part of the MagSafe system, it doesn’t offer the other benefit of MagSafe: faster wireless charging. This means that, for iPhones, it provides the usual 7.5 watts of wireless power.

For my real-world testing, I had the Snap+ Wireless Charging Stand juice up my iPhone 12. Most of the time, the handset’s battery level increased 18% every half an hour. But any iPhone changes faster than usual when the battery level is near 0% and slower as it approaches 100%.

While about half the charging speed of a full MagSafe charger, this stand is easily fast enough to be useful.

Or if you use the Mophie Snap+ Wireless Charging Stand with an Android and the magnetic adapter, your device can get up to 15W of wireless power.

Power comes to this accessory via a 3.5-foot USB-C cable that plugs into a wall adapter — included in the box.

Mophie Snap+ Wireless Charging Stand final thoughts

Put Mophie’s magnetic charging stand on your desk and you can keep your iPhone 12 charged and ready for you to grab it whenever you need to leave. Plus it looks cool with the handset attached or fine without it.

A stand like this is a huge improvement over a charging cable stretched across your desk. It’s easier to use and doesn’t look untidy.

Pricing

The Mophie Snap+ Wireless Charging Stand is available now on Zagg’s website for $59.95. Zagg is Mophie’s parent company.

At the time of this review, that seems to be the only option. The accessory isn’t currently on Amazon or the online Apple Store.

Comparable products

A top competitor for Mophie’s product is the Belkin Boost↑Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand. This is fully MagSafe compliant for faster charging, and includes an AirPods case charger. At $99.95, it costs more though. Don’t miss the Cult of Mac review.

Or there are two Elago aluminum stands for Apple’s MagSafe Charger. These are $27.99 but require the charging puck to be purchased separately.

Zagg provided Cult of Mac with a review unit for this article. See our reviews policy, and check out other in-depth reviews of Apple-related items.