An app developer putting out a camera and photo editing app today is in for a steep, uphill climb. Dozens of apps populate the category and those at the top are holding that place for a reason.

But the name Filmic should grab the iPhone photographer’s attention. The maker of Filmic Pro, the go-to app for mobile filmmakers, now offers a unique camera experience for stills called Firstlight.

The Firstlight iOS app is free, but additional features become available with a subscription. The premium sub costs $1 per month (or $8 if you prepay for a year).

Filmic’s Firstlight team did not set out to create a photo editing app. They want photographers to skip time-consuming post-production by providing real-time features so shooters get the look they are going for in-camera. Firstlight delivers the same live analytics found in the company’s cinematic camera app, Filmic Pro.

The free version of Firstlight offers a number of tools: custom film simulations, adaptive film grain, exposure and focus controlled with swipes, a selection of lenses, HDR control, expanded shadow detail and burst mode.

One early criticism: RAW shooting is not available until you pay for the advanced app.

The tutorial video below shows the Firstlight shooting experience.

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Download: Firstlight from the App Store (iOS)