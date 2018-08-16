Cycle might be the world’s most relaxing music app

Cycle is both a musical instrument and a meditation device. The app, for iPhone and iPad, is something called a “time lag accumulator.” You play notes on its simple keyboard, and these notes are repeated over and over, slowly fading after time. The result is hypnotic, relaxing and creative, all at the same time.

Cycle is pretty neat. The interface is an ever-turning circle. When you hit a key, a note is recorded on the circle, and will play every time its turn comes around. You can play multiple notes at once, and holding the key down records a longer note.

As time passes, these notes fade, so the new ones you lay down begin to take over, before they, too, fade into the darkness. It’s a metaphor for life, community and inevitability.

It’s also a great way to relax, as well as a composition tool for musicians. You can create soundscapes, and sketch the beginnings of ambient tracks.

With its latest update, Cycle adds 11 new sounds. It also brings support for Inter App Audio and Audiobus, so you can use Cycle with other music apps. You can also record your creations direct, and share them using WAV or MIDI. The MIDI option is especially tempting, because you can then use the fading patterns to control any musical instrument you like.

Cycle is completely free, so there’s no reason not to go and grab it right now. Unless you hate relaxation, I guess. Or circles.

