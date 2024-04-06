Sega’s Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop pops onto iPhone and Mac

Sega’s newest action puzzle game Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is a falling-object game on which players connect icons to erase them. The latest addition to the Puyo Puyo series is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro, and is an Apple Arcade exclusive.

Plus there are two new classics in the gaming service for young and old.

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is a new twist on a classic

The first entry in the Sega series launched in 1991. “Puyo Puyo was an explosive hit thanks to its simple and easy-to-understand game system, adorable characters, and gameplay, which introduced a battle format in a falling object action puzzle game,” said Sega.

Over thirty years later, the series has become Japan’s most popular falling-object action puzzle game franchise.

In the new entry, players connect four or more Puyos of the same color to erase them, creating chain combos. But that’s only the basics. Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop includes a wide variety of options and game modes, including single player and multiplayer.

In Adventure Mode, new and old Puyo Puyo characters, including Arle and Schezo, appear in 3D. And players can enjoy a new story fully voiced in English for the first time.

In addition, online battles using Game Center can be enjoyed by up to four players. Take on friends, family or competitors from around the world.

Plus, Sega promises future updates.

More new games on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade also just gained a pair of App Store Greats — previously released titles with any pesky in-app purchases stripped out.

One is Super Monsters Ate My Condo+. This new version offers updated visuals and a beefier experience of the classic match-three game. Swipe condos left and right to remove them from the stack and make combinations.

The other addition to Apple Arcade is Sago Mini Trips+. The game “brings you on a journey through the skies, roads, sea, and more. Join your favorite Sago Mini friends to explore each adventure.”

✈️ New App Store Great Pack your bags, it's time for a getaway! Sago Mini Trips+ brings you on a journey through the skies, roads, sea, and more. Join your favorite Sago Mini friends to explore each adventure. ️: https://t.co/JAsv5TyHiU pic.twitter.com/XrnxL8Oxmp — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) April 4, 2024

Start playing

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Super Monsters Ate My Condo+ and Sago Mini Trips+ are all available now. Access comes with a $6.99-per-month subscription to Apple Arcade. And the same goes for 200+ other games. Plus, one subscription works for up to six family members.

There are never hidden costs. In-app purchases are forbidden.