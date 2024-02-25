Apple TV+ notches 11 SAG Award nominations — and Lily Gladstone wins [Updated]

After the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards showered Apple TV+ with 11 nominations in January — for Apple Original Film Killers of the Flower Moon and hit TV shows The Morning Show, Lessons in Chemistry and Ted Lasso — the streamer managed to net just one win Saturday in Los Angeles. SAG named Lily Gladstone best actress.

To be precise, she took the prize for Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for Killers of the Flower Moon. She’s the first indigenous person to do so.

Now that she has a Golden Globe and a SAG award under her belt, her chances of bagging the Best Actress Oscar on March 10 seem even brighter.

First Lily Gladstone became the first Indigenous actress to earn a Golden Globe award for Best Performance in Martin Scorses’s historical epic Killers of the Flower Moon, and now she bags a SAG Award win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role playing Mollie Burkhart in the film.

The movie also nabbed SAG nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Robert De Niro, but those nominees fell short.

Here’s how Apple describes the tidal wave of honors for the film prior to the SAG win for Gladstone:

Broadly hailed as a “masterpiece” and one of the best films of the year, Killers of the Flower Moon has been honored as the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review, named to the American Film Institute’s list of Motion Pictures of the Year and landed 12 Critics Choice Award nominations. The film has also been named to the American Film Institute’s list of Motion Pictures of the Year, and landed 12 Critics Choice Award nominations. Additionally, [it] has landed on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscars shortlists in the Best Makeup and Hair, Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories, nominated by the Art Directors Guild for Period Feature Film, the Costumer Designers Guild for Excellence in Period Film and selected as the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times and The New Yorker, in addition to its recognition by over 20 critics groups globally, including being awarded Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle.

SAG nominations and past honors for comedy and drama series

Ted Lasso

For its third and final season, Apple’s Emmy, SAG, AFI and Critics Choice Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso scored nominations for Outstanding Lead Actors Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham, alongside Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble.

Apple noted the show’s award-winning ways:

These nominations are the latest in a string of accolades for global phenomenon Ted Lasso, this year’s most Emmy-nominated comedy for the third consecutive year with 21 nods in total, including Best Comedy and multiple performance nods. In 2022, Ted Lasso joined the ranks of comedy legends with its win for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first and second seasons, becoming only the eighth series in the genre in 74 years of Emmy history to do so. The second season of Ted Lasso was also the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (M.J. Delaney).

The Morning Show

Hit drama series The Morning Show earned nominations for stars Jennifer Aniston and Billy Crudup, as well as Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble.

Here’s Apple on recognition for the show:

In addition to today’s SAG Award honors for its third season, Apple’s Emmy, SAG, AFI and Critic Choice Award-winning global hit series The Morning Show has previously been honored with a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Aniston’s powerful performance as Alex Levy. The series has also landed past SAG Award nominations for stars Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, as well as Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for its second season. In its first season, Crudup earned an Emmy Award win in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award. Director Mimi Leder has been honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for helming the season one finale. The debut season of the series also landed a Critics Choice Award, and received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

Lessons in Chemistry

SAG also recognized the newer drama series Lessons in Chemistry with a nomination for Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series for Brie Larson.

But that’s not the only honor the show has received:

The SAG Award nomination for widely acclaimed limited series “Lessons in Chemistry” expands recent honors for the series including multiple nominations from the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, DGA Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards and Hollywood Make-Up Artist and Hair Stylist Guild Awards, among many others.

