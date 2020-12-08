Transfer iPhone photos to hard drive to free up space with OWC Copy That

OWC’s just-released Copy That application frees up space on iPhone or iPad by transferring images or videos to external drives. Alternatively, it can easily back up an collection of these files.

And it’s free, with an in-app purchase for extra features.

Clean up your iPhone with OWC Copy That

“Whether you are a hobbyist out in the field taking nature photos, an influencer shooting daily videos, or you’re just an enthusiast taking family pictures, OWC Copy That lets you free up storage on your device, duplicate and protect your valuable data,” said OWC.

The software can transfer files from an iPad Pro to an SSD or thumbdrive connected to an a USB-C port. Or the application can use a USB drive connected to an iPhone with the right adapter. While Copy That can move photos and videos to iCloud, the current version doesn’t support Dropbox, Google Drive or other third-party services.

The app gives users the option to omit all selfies and screenshots from the bulk transfer process. But it’s not designed to allow users to pick individual pictures — the Apple Photos app can handle that job.

OWC Copy That is available now on the App Store. It’s free to use, but $2.99 adds Verified Copy, which compares a copy of each file to its original. That same in-app purchase also adds Delete From Device, the ability to delete items from the iPhone or iPad. As a launch special, the in-app purchase it 99 cents for the rest of 2020.